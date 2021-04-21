Money Market Mutual Funds Ignore Great Financial Crisis Lessons

For the second time in less than a decade the SEC is again examining risks and regulations around Money Market Mutual Funds (MMF). The reason is simple: twice in the last decade, the federal government has had to backstop losses so that customers had access to their funds. Without reform, will the federal government need bail out MMFs again?

Split Identity

Money Market Mutual Funds, which have been around since 1971, are a common component of any brokerage or other investment account, where investors keep their cash balances, at-the-ready for investing. The problem is, they are neither a bank account nor as safe and do not come with government-backed deposit insurance.

Ever since these funds came onto the market, investors have been led to believe in the “dollar in- dollar out” safety of these cash vehicles, just like their local bank. And regulators have given special treatment to these accounts, unlike other mutual funds where the investor bears the market risk.

In retail and government MMFs that is generally not the case. Even though those MMF managers take the cash deposits and invest them in other securities just like other mutual funds, the investor in those types of MMFs suffers no losses if those investments decline. The MMF is allowed to keep the value at $1 and permits the sponsor to pay the MMF investor back, dollar-for-dollar, regardless of whether the underlying investments gain or lose in value.

Disruptions

The term used for this MMF dynamic is “stable value” or Stable Net Asset Value (NAV). The reason tax laws and securities regulations allow this difference from other mutual funds i.e., no tax impact or reporting of MMF gains or losses and no investment risk accruing to the MMF investor is because in theory the underlying investments are “cash-like” with very minimal investment or credit risk. MMF have been given a waiver from the normal treatment of investment outcomes. In normal markets that all works fine. But what happens in times of economic crisis, when all markets and investments can drop quickly in value including MMF investments and investors want their cash? In a short, very serious market disruptions can occur.

In a little more than a decade the government was required to backstop MMF losses twice to keep their shares at $1 and allow customers to redeem their MMF shares, dollar for dollar. The latest was March 2020 as the Covid economic shut down loomed and various MMFs faced a “run” of withdrawals, forcing the MMF manager to fire sale even low-risk bonds in order to raise the cash for investor redemptions. The stable-value “promise” was again stressed to its very limits, requiring the federal government to step in and provide liquidity and market support to keep credit markets from freezing up.

While this article does not examine all the complexities and nuance of the MMF structure, suffice to say a taxpayer-funded bailout of MMFs was necessary to support key capital markets during both the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) and the recent Covid Crisis. The reforms and pledges made after the GFC to prevent this from ever happening again, through the Dodd Frank Act and subsequent SEC reforms failed radically.

New Comments

Now comes a new SEC request for comment – to examine the severity of COVID economic disruption, why previous MMF reforms failed and what to do now. This time the SEC is asking whether to finish the job of making all MMFs floating NAV, where the value of the fund and what investors get when redeeming shares, moves with the value of the underlying investments. Said differently, this would make MMFs like all other mutual funds where the fund value floats with the value of the underlying fund investments. Investment gains and losses in such case, accrue to the investors who redeem their mutual fund shares. The investment risk, the cost of liquidity events and market disruptions is born by the fund investor and the MMF sponsor and not the federal reserve.

This Floating NAV structure could be further safeguarded with the addition tools such as requiring MMF sponsors to set up capital buffers or develop rules that limit investors from withdrawing all their funds immediately and thereby sticking remaining investors with all the loss positions. These measures could be combined as a way to protect MMF investors as much as possible, make the investor and MMF sponsor bear the burden the investment and liquidity risk and hopefully eliminate federal support in times of market disruption.

CFA Institute has long been a supporter of fair value measurement of assets like securities. Clearly, instituting a Floating NAV for all MMFs would be the proper move in this regard, facilitating fair and transparent pricing of MMF shares. To the extent these other liquidity risk management techniques are suitable and effective we would leave to the industry and regulators to decide. Ultimately, it is important to fully disclose to investors the investment risks of MMF products and the potential liquidity and trading risks attendant to such vehicles.

We recognize that many in the MMF industry continue to believe in a light-touch approach to MMF regulation, noting the critical role these funds play in providing essential liquidity and support to key credit markets, including short term commercial financing. That said, the lessons of MMFs being marketed the same as bank accounts and that Federal Reserve rescues are still in the cards for private sector investment products and firms are getting old. It is time to address these defects once and for all.

