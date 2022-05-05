Money Market Fund Reform: Third Time's the Charm?

Kurt Schacht, CFA Institute

The SEC recently proposed its third set of proposals in recent years to address lingering systemic risks associated with Money Market Funds (MMF). It is time to get this right and to ensure that the rules and the industry have matters properly calibrated to manage “runs” on the MMF sector, to shore up potential systemic vulnerabilities, and to further internalize costs imposed by money funds when disruptions arise. After fifteen years, we are still waiting.

The Crux: The Run-ability of MMFs. The SEC’s multiple attempts to reform money market funds is, to a considerable extent, the result of an issue summarized in its latest proposal, “…[money] markets can become illiquid very rapidly in response to events that fund managers may not anticipate. The failure of a single fund to anticipate such conditions may lead to a run affecting all or many funds."

Road to Reform-2008 to 2022. Serious and material economic disruptions have unfortunately become mainstream in the 21st century. From the dot.com days to our pandemic crisis of 2020, we are conditioned to experiencing financial disruptions, the frequency and magnitude of which no longer surprise us. An interesting study of the effects and response to these incidents in financial market disruption can be observed through the lens of the MMF industry. Money market funds have exemplified market and government reactions.

The Pandemic. Starting with the most recent MMF disruption that accompanied the pandemic-induced market’s decline in March 2020, institutional money funds said their clients expressed more concern about losing access to their money market funds than they were about the price at which they could redeem their shares. At the height of the market turmoil, investors in public prime institutional funds redeemed shares at an average rate that was four times faster than retail investors according to industry redemption data used by the SEC. If it were not for the prompt and highly publicized federal reserve action to offer liquidity to ETFs, MMFs and other potentially illiquid assets, the run could have been much worse. It was clear that the systemic vulnerability of institutional MMFs still threatens markets. The reforms resulting from the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) did not fully work.

The Great Recession . The situation in 2008 was much different. At that time, all kinds of financial institutions[1] were exposed to mortgage-related assets. Counterparties could not discern the magnitude of exposures at individual institutions, including banks. To help remedy the situation, the Federal Reserve stepped in as the central counterparty for interbank overnight lending. Making matters worse, a small decline in asset values had the potential to wipe out what little equity capital many banks and other financial institutions had standing between them and insolvency.

The Reserve Primary Fund, a pioneer in the money market fund industry, provides a useful example of this condition. After writing off 1.2% of its portfolio invested in bankrupt Lehman Brothers, the fund became the target of mass redemptions amounting to more than half its assets under management.[2] The problem was compounded by the fact that the run was due to the toxicity of the fund’s holdings and that its “breaking of the buck” came just months after BNP Paribas halted redemptions from three of its money market funds due to doubts about the value of asset-backed investments in the fund’s portfolio.

Six years after the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), in 2014, the SEC adopted rules to address the 2008 disruptions in order to “stem heavy redemptions and avoid the type of contagion that occurred during the financial crisis.”[3] It included the current authority granted to fund boards to invoke redemption gates and charge redeeming investors a liquidity fee.

Great Recession Reforms No Longer Fit for Purpose . As it turns out, the 2020 disruption was a different brand of “run” on MMF holdings. The problem was based on concerns for economy-wide failures produced by mandated halts to business, all in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Unlike 2008, this was not a concern about the default of any particular creditor, or problems with any particular type of instrument or category of issuer. Unfortunately, the 2014 reforms played out as a cure worse than the disease. Predictably, investors in institutional funds became quite fearful the 2014 gates would actually shutdown access to their invested funds. As noted in the SEC’s current proposal, institutional investors expressed more concern about being locked out than about “losing a few pennies” on the dollar.[4]

Proper Calibration of MMF Reforms. Round three of MMF reforms takes this concern to heart by presenting a series of reforms addressing recent iterations of this fear of blocked access to MMF deposits. Two areas are important to emphasize.

The first priority was to increase the MMF liquidity rules. The objective is to meaningfully enhance the ability of such funds to manage rapid investor redemptions and to make such runs less likely in the first place.

Next up, removing the “feared” gates. Removing is one thing, finding a suitable replacement tool to fairly allocate redemption costs between early redeemers and non-redeemers is complicated. The SEC proposes to replace redemption gates and fees with a tool known as “swing pricing.” The concept requires a complicated explanation, but suffice to say it is quite controversial and an extraordinarily complex calculation to determine the true, swing price, particularly in fast markets. The tool is further challenged by the complexity of predicting the pricing of illiquid holdings. Notwithstanding these challenges, swing pricing offers a potential solution to fairer allocation of redemption costs to the redeeming MMF investor.

Completing the Regulatory Imperative . This is for certain, MMF reform needs to work, and it needs to be completed. The time for addressing needed regulatory reforms and MMF product design changes has long passed. These matters were brought to a boil in 2008. We no longer want these products to be subject to government support and bailout nor do we want to eliminate these efficient and highly useful products from the investment landscape. Whether these products should switch entirely to floating NAV with explicit disclosures as to investment risk and par convertibility, whether swing pricing can become efficient, or whether other reserve/liquidity requirements are plausible, it is time to decide. Maintaining the valuable role these products play in the short-term funding markets and the convenience and efficiency they provide to countless investors, must be part of the decision.

[1] Among the types of institutions that invested heavily in mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage loans, and loans against mortgage-related assets, included commercial banks, savings bank and savings and loans, government-sponsored enterprises, money market funds, bond funds, insurance companies,

[2] “Reserve Primary: Fools Rush In Where Wise Men Fear to Tread!” 2015, Ozgur Akay, Mark D. Griffiths, and Drew B. Winters, published in the Journal of Investment Management, Vol. 13, No. 1, pp. 10-26.

[3] See https://federalregister.gov/citation/79-FR-47958, p. 13.

[4] See Footnote 75, p. 29.

