Money-manager deal gets asset allocation all wrong

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rob Adams is discovering just how hard it is to be a professional investor. The chief executive of Perpetual wants to create one of Australia’s biggest asset managers by acquiring local rival and J.O. Hambro owner Pendal for A$2.4 billion https://perpetual.gcs-web.com/static-files/39d10ab2-9e46-4513-8dad-217877dbc8dc ($1.8 billion). With the target’s shares languishing some 15% below the offer price, it’s hardly a ringing endorsement of the suitor’s money management skills.

Adams has been building a decent track record in acquisitions, scooping up Trillium – a specialist in environmental-, social- and governance-focused funds – and a majority stake in Dallas-based Barrow Hanley in 2020. Fund inflows for both improved following the transactions. They’re small deals, however, that helped Perpetual expand beyond mostly trust banking and wealth management.

Buying Pendal to construct a goliath with A$240 billion of assets is harder. Adams is trying to capitalise on his quarry’s market value halving since September, taking it just below Perpetual’s. It’s a reasonable strategy, but not so easy to execute. An all-share deal with just a 12% premium would have meant Pendal’s, not Perpetual’s, shareholders winding up owning more than half the combined company. Using all cash would have swelled net debt to a risky 4 times 2022 EBITDA, per Refinitiv data.

Perpetual’s solution was to proffer equity to fund three-quarters of the deal. The structure gives Perpetual shareholders 52% of the merged outfit, but it leaves very little wiggle room to adjust the exchange ratio, a common tactic.

Some A$50 million in envisioned cost cuts also look underwhelming, at about 9% of combined EBITDA for 2023, as estimated by analysts. Taxed and capitalised, they’re worth about A$350 million, or enough to cover only half the value of the 39% premium on offer. All told, it’s hardly compelling.

Perpetual has not had a chance to pore over Pendal’s books yet, however. It’s a quirk of Australian M&A that the process often begins with a “conditional, non-binding, indicative” offer to lure a target to the negotiating table. After closer inspection, there could be more fat to trim. Janus and Henderson, for example, identified some 16% of combined EBITDA when they merged in 2016. For Adams, his sensible investment plan is crying out for some asset reallocation.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Australian asset manager and trust bank Perpetual has offered to buy money manager Pendal for A$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion), according to filings with the Australian stock exchange on April 4. The non-binding offer represents a 39% premium to the target’s closing price on April 1.

- Under terms of the indicative deal, Perpetual would pay cash for around a quarter of the value of its offer. Pendal investors also would receive one share in their new owner for every 7.5 shares they currently own in the target, giving Perpetual shareholders 52% of the combined company. Perpetual expects to be able to cut around A$50 million in annual costs.

- Perpetual shares closed down 6.6% on April 4, before rebounding slightly the following day. Pendal’s closed up 18% on April 4 and gained another 1.5% on April 5, leaving the shares trading at about 14% below the offer price.

- Pendal’s board is assessing the offer, as well as “alternative opportunities” for the company.

