Money Is Moving Back Into Surging Biotech Funds

PiperJaffrey analyst Christopher Raymond wrote that health-care/biotech-focused funds saw a second week of inflows as stocks including Biogen and Amgen are having great fourth quarters.

Biotech is having a late-year boom, and investors in biotech funds are starting to catch on.

In the latest installation of his weekly note tracking biotech fund flows, PiperJaffray analyst Christopher Raymond reported that flows in the sample of 118 health-care/biotech-dedicated funds tracked by Lipper/AMG Data Services were positive for the week ending on Wednesday.

Raymond wrote that the funds saw around $122 million of inflows during the week, the second week in a row flows to the funds have been positive. That follows a long, dismal stretch. A month ago, per Raymond’s reports, the funds were in the midst of a run of 12 weeks in which 11 saw outflows.

Year to date, the funds have still seen $8.3 billion in outflows. But as performance of the biotech sector has improved, the drain seems to be reversing. After trailing the S&P 500 much of the year, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (ticker: IBB) is catching up. The fund is up 23.3% so far this year, close to the S&P 500’s gain of 24.4%. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), meanwhile, is up 30% this year.

Performance this quarter has been particularly strong for both of the biotech-tracking funds. Since the start of October, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is up 19.5%, while the S&P 500 is up 4.7%.

The performance has been driven by big moves by major sector names such as Biogen (BIIB) and Amgen (AMGN), which are up 28.6% and 21.2% so far this quarter.

Raymond wrote that the funds in his sample manage around $81 billion in assets. The inflows over the past week reflect a 0.2% increase in the assets. A broader group of nonspecialized funds saw a 0.1% inflow over the same period.

“As we see it, this is a key dynamic to monitor as periods of net inflows historically correspond with biotech outperformance while periods of net outflows correspond with sector underperformance,” Raymond wrote.

