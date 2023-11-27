Money Forward (TYO:3994) Price Target Decreased by 5.30% to 6,080.33

The average one-year price target for Money Forward (TYO:3994) has been revised to 6,080.33 / share. This is an decrease of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 6,420.33 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,050.00 to a high of 7,350.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.31% from the latest reported closing price of 4,666.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Money Forward. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3994 is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 7,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,525K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3994 by 11.74% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 631K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares, representing a decrease of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3994 by 10.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 597K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3994 by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 356K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3994 by 14.44% over the last quarter.

FJSCX - Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies Fund holds 260K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 16.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3994 by 2.62% over the last quarter.

