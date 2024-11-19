News & Insights

Stocks

Money Forward Faces Potential Losses Due to Counterparty Bankruptcy

November 19, 2024 — 05:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Money Forward, Inc. (JP:3994) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Money Forward, Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, Money Forward Kessai, Inc., is facing potential losses due to the bankruptcy of Hitoiro Co., Ltd., a counterparty. Despite the risk of uncollectible receivables amounting to 106.375 million yen, the company has insurance coverage, mitigating the financial impact. The provision for doubtful receivables will not affect the company’s full-year guidance.

For further insights into JP:3994 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.