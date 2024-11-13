Money Forward Announces Tender Offer for OutlookConsulting

Money Forward, Inc. (JP:3994) has released an update.

Money Forward Cloud Corporate Performance Management Consulting Co., Ltd. has launched a tender offer to acquire shares of OutlookConsulting Co., Ltd., aiming to make it a consolidated subsidiary while maintaining its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance corporate performance management capabilities within the Money Forward Group.

