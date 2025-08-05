This Money Expert Says ‘Savers Are Losers’ — Is He Right? Experts Weigh In

Robert Kiyosaki, finance expert and “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author, has been known for straight talk about the economy. In a recent tweet, he said, “Savers are losers.”

He pointed out that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s way to avoid economic disaster is to print more money. He listed the 1987 market crash, the 1998 long-term capital management (LTCM) crash, the 2019 repo market seizure, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Silicon Valley Bank failure as examples.

“It’s not a new crisis….it’s the same crisis getting bigger,” he wrote. Then, he warned, “Stop saving FAKE $. Start saving real gold, silver, Bitcoin. Protect your wealth. America is the biggest debtor nation in history… because of the FED. The Biggest Crash in history is coming….soon.”

Is Kiyosaki Right?

By most economic markers, experts said we are not heading for a recession this year. “As of now, the slight jump in inflation may be tied to tariffs, but there’s nothing in the data suggesting an imminent recession,” said Stephan Shipe, Ph.D., CFA, CFP, a finance professor at Wake Forest University and founder of Scholar Financial Advising.

Even so, inflation causes problems with saving, rather than investing. If your money in the bank is growing only at the national average of 0.38%, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation statistics, but inflation is 2.7%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, you’re losing money. A better choice would be a high-yield savings account delivering returns of around 3%, but even then, you’re just barely keeping pace with inflation.

“Given the government’s massive money printing today and foreseeable future, the fiat currencies are devalued consistently through time. The U.S. dollar’s purchasing power is cut by half every 15 to 20 years,” explained CK Zheng, co-founder and chief information officer of ZX Squared Capital.

Technically, savers are losers in that they could end up losing purchasing power over time due to inflation. But even so, finance experts like Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey recommend some funds in an easily accessible, liquid savings account for small emergencies like car or home appliance repairs. “The truth of the matter is 75% of the people in the United States do not have at least $400 in savings for an emergency,” according to Orman in a recent GOBankingRates article.

If you don’t have any high-interest debt, according to the Ramsey Solutions blog, you should strive to save three to six months’ worth of living expenses in an emergency savings account.

Should You Put Money Into Alternative Assets?

Unlike savings accounts, which deliver paltry yields but are easily accessible in an emergency, the stock market has delivered yields of about 9% to 11% over the past 40 years, according to Carry. But if there’s a crash, you could lose a good portion of your investment.

That’s why Kiyosaki recommended investing in alternative assets like bitcoin and ethereum.

“Crypto can bring some uncorrelated gains away from the traditional investments in equities and fixed income,” Zheng said. “Today bitcoin is increasingly behaving like a ‘digital gold’ as the crypto is still in its early adoption phase.”

He added that the passing of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act in late July 2025 helps give ethereum greater potential as an investment, too. “Most of the stablecoins are built on the Ethereum platform,” he said.

Noting that Kiyosaki is correct about fiat currencies depreciating, Zheng emphasized the importance of building an investment portfolio that reflects your age and risk tolerance. “Smart investments in real assets including cryptocurrencies and equities are critical to build wealth,” Zheng said. “Investors can dial up or down the crypto allocation based on their age and their risk appetite.”

