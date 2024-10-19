Money Expert Rachel Cruze’s No. 1 Tip When It Comes to Money

If you’re trying to be better with money, you’ve probably heard of Rachel Cruze. Rachel Cruze is a certified financial coach who hosts The Rachel Cruze Show on YouTube and co-hosts the podcast Smart Money Happy Hour, both of which aim to help people get out of debt and succeed with money. She also works alongside her famed wealth guru father, Dave Ramsey, to educate the public on financial literacy through Ramsey Solutions.

Recently on her YouTube channel, she released a video called “7 Valuable Life Lessons I Swear By” which offered her best tips for various life topics. Read on to find out what Cruze considers her most beneficial fiscal advice.

Rachel Cruze’s No. 1 Money Tip

Cruze began the video with a fishbowl that she said she was going to draw topics out of and give her No. 1 tip for each. Fittingly, the first topic she drew was money. “My number one tip when it comes to money,” Cruze began, “is that you have to be intentional. You have to do things on purpose.”

What exactly does that mean? Cruze explained that, while you may have good intentions and goals when it comes to managing your money, it can be hollow without action. If you want to make the biggest impact, you have to act, whether that be by diligently budgeting or setting money aside for retirement.

“The biggest mistake people make with their money…is they just aren’t doing things purposefully,” Cruze said. “They just kind of go through the month, and they go through the year, and they haven’t done anything on purpose with their money. So you have to create a plan.”

Cruze is referring to people who have the vague goal to get better with money and save, but don’t take any steps toward doing so. Every step to getting more comfortable with finances begins with a plan.

‘Remember Who You Are’

That’s not all Cruze had to offer on the topic of money for her viewers. At the end of the video, after giving her top tips on marriage, parenting, friendship, faith and health, Cruze circled back to give another bonus piece of advice on money.

This second tip was more of a holistic piece of advice. Cruze said it’s important to separate your personal identity from your monetary standing. “Who you are and your identity and the foundation of you cannot be tied to things that can be taken away on this Earth,” Cruze advised.

She went on to explain that placing a lot of self-worth in material items like homes and cars means you can so easily fall apart if those things are taken away. That’s why she said you need to gain self-fulfillment from things outside of possessions and money to truly be and stay secure in yourself. As Cruze summed up at the end of her video: “Your net worth is not your self-worth. Always remember that.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Money Expert Rachel Cruze’s No. 1 Tip When It Comes to Money

