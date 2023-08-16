Money Expert Jaspreet Singh on How To Become an Entrepreneur on YouTube

Finance expert Jaspreet Singh has been many things — a real estate investor, an actor, a med school student — but he is most popularly known for his work on YouTube. With nearly 1.7 million subscribers, Singh is a personal finance YouTuber who makes videos regarding investing, saving and wealth building.

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Assets To Buy So You Never Have To Work Again

Learn: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

It is clear that Singh knows a thing or two about how to grow your YouTuber brand. Here is how Singh became an entrepreneur on YouTube — and how you can, too.

Be Yourself

Finding your groove is one of the best ways to organically bring in viewers. “And so I think it’s partially just being you,” Singh said in an interview with David Perell. “Everybody has their own unique style. It really just depends on what you want to do, and there’s an audience for everybody.”

At first, Singh tried to build his channel by uploading serious, strictly factual content. After awhile, he realized it wasn’t working — that straightforward style of filming did not fit his personality.

Singh realized he had to loosen up a bit. He found his groove by deciding to stray away from content he felt did not align with who he was.

YouTube is a platform for creativity. Those looking to build a brand should tap into their imaginative side and try to market their unique personality as best they can.

Make Money With AI and ChatGPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Learn To Be Comfortable on Camera

Once Singh decided he was going to be a YouTuber, one of the first steps he took was signing up for an acting class. “Learning how to express yourself and talk in front of a camera, it just gives you the extra practice,” Singh said.

Besides investing in an acting class, there are other exercises that can help you become comfortable on camera. One is to simply record yourself over and over. Watch the video, see how your voice sounds and how your face looks on camera.

Being comfortable with being recorded allows your true personality to shine through more easily and will help bring traffic to your channel. Behind every successful YouTuber is someone who is unafraid of the camera.

Separate Yourself From the Pack

One important component of being a YouTuber and building your brand is to remember that people watch content creators to relax and have fun.

“Even if I’m learning something, I wanted it to be an enjoyable experience because…it goes back to supply and demand,” Singh said in his interview. “Anybody can start a YouTube channel, so if somebody else can get the same information in a better, more entertaining, more interactive, more fun way, I’m going to watch them.”

A YouTuber’s main focus should always be to entertain the viewer, regardless if they have a more serious personality or a goofy one. Consumers will flock to a YouTube channel when they see that effort is being put into the content — whether it’s a new, creative, idea or an infographic that clearly demonstrates the topic at hand.

As Singh said, it’s a saturated market and there will very likely be many people in your field. As a creator, strive for improvement and try to find your niche. Then, you may find success.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Money Expert Jaspreet Singh on How To Become an Entrepreneur on YouTube

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.