Money Expert Barbara Ginty: Getting Rich Quick Is ‘Akin to Gambling’ — These ‘Boring’ Money Tips Will Actually Build Wealth

Sometimes, when you’re looking for the best financial advice, it’s not the tips and tricks you put into practice but the ones you wisely choose to ignore. Like any advice, not every opinion on finances and investing is wise or well-informed. For many, the seductive allure of low-effort get-rich-quick schemes proves too appealing. Unfortunately, many investors squander their savings for the uncertain promise of rapid, easy wealth.

Read More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: I Followed These 3 Dave Ramsey Rules To Get Rich

Check Out: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Financial commentator Barbara Ginty, a trusted voice in the industry, is quick to point out that while seizing that “golden opportunity” may sound enticing, this approach could be more dangerous than you realize. In an exclusive interview with GOBankingRates, Ginty shared her insights, which are backed by years of experience and expertise. Here’s what she had to say.

Get-Rich-Quick Schemes: Do They Work?

Ginty is adamant that get-rich-quick schemes are typically nothing more than open doorways to disappointment. She’s observed too often how easy it is for people to be drawn to such enticing promises, only to be left in worse financial shape.

“The idea that there is a quick way to build wealth,” Ginty said bluntly, “is bad advice.”

Instead of leading you to financial prosperity, get-rich-quick schemes often pave the way for significant economic loss, poor investments, and major setbacks to your monetary management. Any venture that promises substantial returns in a short period is more akin to playing the slots than strategic financial planning. These are odds that you definitely want to avoid.

Explore More: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

The Reality of ‘Hot’ Stock Tips

Many investors have fallen for some rumored “next big thing,” thinking there’s a shortcut to wealth. You might have acquired shares from a trending company due to second-hand advice or rumors. Ginty’s opinion is clear and straightforward: “The hot stock tip generally doesn’t work out.”

While seeing large and unexpected returns on lesser-known stocks is not unheard of, Ginty cautions that these “hot” stock investments are “more akin to gambling.” It’s like choosing between taking your money to the casino or the bank. It’s a decision between a low probability of high-stakes gains “versus long-term investing,” as Ginty put it.

How Do You Actually Build Wealth?

Putting all your chips on the “next big thing” investment has about as much chance of putting you on the path to financial freedom as betting on a roulette wheel. Ginty and a host of seasoned financial professionals are staunch advocates for one thing: tactical long-term investments.

“I see too many people trying to get rich quick,” Ginty said.

That could be because accruing large financial assets isn’t typically an overnight process, so you’ll end up waiting for your wealth. It requires committing to a strategy that will play out over the years and decades to come. Ginty and many others agree that building wealth is not a sprint but more like a marathon.

Advice From Billionaire Investor Warren Buffett

Ginty’s advice isn’t a lone voice in the wilderness. Among the chorus agreeing with her is one of the world’s most successful investors: billionaire Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a holding company of dozens of other successful businesses.

Buffett’s approach is perhaps best illustrated by a quote. When asked his ideal time to hold a stock, Buffett replied, “Our favorite holding period is forever.”

Buffett is not known for financial success involving complex maneuvers or avant-garde strategies. Rather, his investments and strategies are the definition of the “buy and hold” philosophy. Buffett is a living testament to the power of straightforward, patient investing. You don’t have to be perpetually on your toes, trying to predict the unpredictable. A simple, steady strategy can lead to financial success. It’s something all of us are capable of.

The Hold-and-Grow Investment Technique That Works

Here’s the Buffett process: Invest your money in broad-based index funds and quite simply wait. With this approach, you’re not losing sleep over the daily ebb and flow of individual stocks. Instead, you’re patiently allowing your investment to ride the wave of the market’s overall performance.

It lets you shift your focus from the nerve-wracking, high-stakes game of daily trading to a more balanced perspective. The grand scheme of building wealth has been in a steady, reliable manner over the years. Contrary to conventional wisdom, patience may be the quickest way to wealth.

Slow and Steady: How To Win the Financial Race

The real path to reasonably sure, lasting returns is simpler than you’d think. By tapping into ways to leverage your investment, like compounding interest, gains from your investment earn more over time. No matter how small the initial investment, compounding interest creates a snowball effect of financial growth. Bet on reliable, well-performing, thoroughly vetted stocks.

“Wealth,” Ginty said, “takes time — and building it is boring.” But you shouldn’t see those as words of discouragement. Rather they should be a key strategy to adopt.

Stay the course, and keep consistently adding to your investments and savings, even if those routine contributions might feel mundane. Let time pass — it’s going to do so either way. Time isn’t just money — it’s the driving force that propels your humble savings into substantial wealth.

Summarizing the Path to Wealth

It’s important to dispel the myth that wealth is fostered by a one-time golden opportunity or an insider’s secret tip. Real, enduring wealth stems from a trifecta of time, consistency and a robust investment strategy.

This might not be the thrilling, adrenaline-pumping investment experience you’ve dreamt of, but wouldn’t you prefer a stable, incrementally growing nest egg over a high-stakes roll of the financial dice?

Trade the “get rich quick” tunnel vision for a different perspective. Replacing hasty gambles in volatile stocks with a mindful, steadfast approach to investing is a strategy that will let you nurture long-lasting, dependable financial growth.

Always remember that the turtle beat the hare in the Aesop’s fable for a reason. Implementing a financial plan might feel like a slow, plodding journey, but you’re heading toward a reliable fortune instead of sprinting toward something so fast that you run out of resources. Your wealth-building journey might be gradual and methodical, but most importantly, it will also be successful.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Money Expert Barbara Ginty: Getting Rich Quick Is ‘Akin to Gambling’ — These ‘Boring’ Money Tips Will Actually Build Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.