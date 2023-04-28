Money Energy and Stress: Managing Your Financial Well-Being for a Fulfilling Life

There's no escaping stress: Dealing with the inevitable.

Sometimes we forget that stress can sometimes help us overcome daily challenges. It can also be the catalyst and motivation that spurs us on to achieve goals. Many life pressures have the effect of assisting nudge you to become happier, healthier, and maybe even wealthier.

Too much stress will hurt all aspects of life. Every day we read or hear of global economies failing, geopolitical issues, civil unrest, and unstable markets. Compound those feelings with daily life pressure, such as work, home, physical, or mental stress, and our overall well-being and health suffer. No longer is our first thought in the morning – happiness and joy.

I find it interesting how only some people understand the ill effects of bad stress and their ability to improve their financial health.

Beyond health, stress can also harm your wealth.



Have you ever considered stress and anxiety's impact on your mental and physical health? The effects on your central nervous system can trigger health conditions that harm your well-being and your financial situation. As stress levels increase, your ability to create and enjoy wealth decreases, potentially costing you a great deal. The tension and pressure you experience can even impair your cognitive abilities, reducing your sharpness and ability to recognize and seize opportunities crucial to achieving your financial potential. So don't let stress rob you of your Money Energy.



Money isn’t everything, but it is in everything.



How do money and its energy factor into this equation? Your ability to build wealth is intricately linked to your health, and in turn, Money Energy has the potential to impact your well-being and happiness positively. It is closely tied to your other life energies, including your food intake, physical fitness, and mental well-being. By recognizing and harnessing the invisible power of Money Energy, you can bring about significant changes in your life approach. However, failing to grasp these four energies' interconnectivity can jeopardize your physical, mental, and financial wellness.



Meet the ever-logical Joshua Conner.

Joshua, the finance manager of a local legal firm at 41, has worked his way up the ladder since graduating from college. Although he enjoys traveling to help break up the monotony of his job, Joshua's schedule is very predictable due to the nature of his work, and he is currently single.

Joshua is a calculated and analytical person who prefers to conduct extensive research and make logical decisions. He is a precision planner with a plan for his life, investments, and health, which he executes with skill and dedication. However, Joshua's work-life balance must be in sync despite his meticulous planning.

As of late, Joshua has been experiencing stress and anxiety in his personal and professional life. The volatile economic climate and resulting financial challenges at the law firm are taking a toll on him, and his personal financial situation has added to his growing apprehension. The fear of not having enough money for retirement is particularly daunting for Joshua, as his parents have experienced it. Unfortunately, no amount of research or analysis can seem to alleviate the panic he feels.

To make matters worse, Joshua's heart rate variability (HRV), a widely accepted measure of physical fitness and readiness, has decreased due to his racing heart. His HRV readings indicate imbalances in his autonomic nervous system, and he has lost his usual mojo.

Joshua has yet to fully integrate money into his overall life, leaving him unable to recharge his Money Energy battery. His declining HRV reflects the chaos he is facing in his personal and professional life. As the finance manager responsible for tightening fiscal matters at work, the pressure is taking a toll on his Money Energy behavior and spilling over into his private life.

Assessing Your Financial Health: Questions to Ask Yourself and Others Around You

Can you, or someone you know, relate to any of Joshua’s experiences? For example, perhaps you are currently working with a client who is showing unhealthy money, energy, and stress levels.

Ask yourself and maybe others in your world the following:

Do you have any long-term guaranteed revenue streams from investments and contracts?

In terms of antifragility – do you have a counter-cyclical wealth creation strategy in place?

Do you have three or more ways to earn immediate cash flow to pay your bills if needed?

Are you regularly taking advantage of the many educational opportunities to be a continuous learner?

Outside of us four friends, do you have an established variety of networks to open up business opportunities for you?

How’s your energy and health regime? Are you following personal energy management practices to counter stress?

