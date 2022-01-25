Money allocated by Canada for orphan well clean-up may not be enough - watchdog

OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The cost of cleaning up Canada's orphaned oil and gas wells will reach C$1.1 billion by 2025 and the money allocated by Ottawa for the job may not be enough, the parliamentary budgetary watchdog said in a report on Tuesday.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer and sixth-largest natural gas producer and its western provinces are dotted with hundreds of thousands of disused oil and gas wells. Some of those wells are orphans, meaning the companies that owned them have gone bankrupt or ceased to exist.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.