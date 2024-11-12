News & Insights

Monex Group’s Coincheck to Go Public on Nasdaq

November 12, 2024 — 06:22 pm EST

Monex Group (JP:8698) has released an update.

Coincheck Group, a subsidiary of Monex Group, is set to list its common stock on Nasdaq following the effective registration of its De-SPAC transaction with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV. This move marks a significant step for Coincheck in accessing capital markets and enhancing its growth potential in the cryptocurrency sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

