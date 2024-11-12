Monex Group’s Coincheck to Go Public on Nasdaq

Monex Group (JP:8698) has released an update.
Coincheck Group, a subsidiary of Monex Group, is set to list its common stock on Nasdaq following the effective registration of its De-SPAC transaction with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV. This move marks a significant step for Coincheck in accessing capital markets and enhancing its growth potential in the cryptocurrency sector.
