Monex Group’s Coincheck to Go Public on Nasdaq

Coincheck Group, a subsidiary of Monex Group, is set to list its common stock on Nasdaq following the effective registration of its De-SPAC transaction with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV. This move marks a significant step for Coincheck in accessing capital markets and enhancing its growth potential in the cryptocurrency sector.

