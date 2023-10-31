Monex Group (MNXBF) Price Target Increased by 6.89% to 4.57

The average one-year price target for Monex Group (OTC:MNXBF) has been revised to 4.57 / share. This is an increase of 6.89% from the prior estimate of 4.27 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.72 to a high of 5.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.38% from the latest reported closing price of 4.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monex Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNXBF is 0.23%, a decrease of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 12,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,348K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,368K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 1,038K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNXBF by 0.21% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 956K shares. No change in the last quarter.

