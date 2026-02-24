Monex Group (MNXBF) Price Target Decreased by 11.38% to 5.41

The average one-year price target for Monex Group (OTCPK:MNXBF) has been revised to $5.41 / share. This is a decrease of 11.38% from the prior estimate of $6.10 dated May 1, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.12 to a high of $5.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.05% from the latest reported closing price of $4.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monex Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNXBF is 0.08%, an increase of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.00% to 12,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,470K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,569K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNXBF by 10.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,523K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,271K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares , representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNXBF by 8.49% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 759K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNXBF by 5.20% over the last quarter.

