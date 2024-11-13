News & Insights

Monex Group Launches Innovative Monex Web3 Brand

November 13, 2024

Monex Group (JP:8698) has released an update.

Monex Group has unveiled Monex Web3, a new brand focused on leveraging web3 technology to empower individuals to manage their assets and data independently, without intermediaries. The brand offers a range of services including NFT issuance, community building, and a web3 solutions catalog to support companies entering the digital asset space. Monex Web3 aims to revolutionize asset management in the evolving digital landscape.

