Monetary and Fiscal Policy Could be Diverging: Here's What That Means for Investors

Yesterday, during Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s prepared remarks, I couldn’t help but smile at the irony of the situation. As Powell was saying that monetary policy would remain unchanged, with zero interest rates and massive asset purchases as far as the eye can see, the market cheered, and stocks climbed. What was ignored, of course, was the reason for that decision: the collapse of the U.S. economy and the dangers of a second wave of coronavirus. So, as Powell was outlining an extension of an emergency response to a potential disaster, pointing out worrying weakness in recent data, and once again calling on Congress to throw more borrowed money at the problem, traders were using the billions of dollars the Fed was handing them to push stocks higher.

That is, of course, nothing new.

It has been the way of the markets since March. Once it became clear that a) The Fed was going to keep propping up assets and b) People were going to go back to work and even play, virus or no virus, traders started to ignore the current circumstances and look ahead to the day when a vaccine was available and everything got back to normal. In the meantime, they assumed that money, from both the Fed and Congress, would keep things ticking along and help to avoid any long-term, structural economic damage.

However, at the same time we were being reassured that the Fed would keep handing out cash, it was looking increasingly unlikely that Congress would too.

Republicans and Democrats on The Hill are as far apart now as they have ever been when it comes to passing a second round of Covid-19 relief. Important measures such as the $600 in extra unemployment insurance and the moratorium on evictions are set to expire tomorrow but, so far, there is no agreed-upon replacement.

The attitude of the market seems to be that this will prove to be just another example of brinkmanship, and that politicians will come to a last-minute agreement, enabling themselves to emerge from crisis meetings as heroes. History certainly suggests that is the case, but there are good reasons to think this time may be different.

This is not simply the standard R vs. D divide. The Senate released their $1 trillion proposal this week to counter the $3 trillion plan by House Democrats, which was opposed by a large number in their own party. Meanwhile, some Republicans evidently didn’t think it went far enough while others have suddenly reacquired their taste for "fiscal responsibility" at the worst possible time.

Nor is the Senate proposal ever going to get Democratic support when, as CNBC pointed out in the video embedded in this article, a majority of probable voters in swing states favor the House’s more generous policies. Pelosi, Schumer, and others smell blood in the water. While I am sure they would never admit it and maybe haven’t even thought of it, a total economic collapse just in front of the election wouldn’t be the worst outcome for them. They are certainly not incentivized to compromise here.

So, while a last-minute deal is possible, it is looking increasingly unlikely. Maybe that is why stocks were trading significantly lower this morning, even after Powell’s commitment to continue his support and in the face of a slew of positive earnings releases. Does it really matter what companies did last quarter if we are going to shut down again, this time with no emergency measures in place?

In some cases, yes.

For investors, the most significant earnings report this morning were from UPS (UPS) and Comcast (CMCSA). UPS demolished estimates for both EPS and revenue, confirming that they didn’t just survive the shutdown, they benefited from it enormously, while Comcast reported a successful launch of NBC’s new streaming product, Peacock.

That is the theme that investors should be following right now. This is not a time to blindly buy an index fund. In the short-term, stick to companies that have some immunity to the politics and to continued economic weakness. The “stay at home” trade is alive and well. Watch closely this afternoon as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL: GOOG) report to see if their results match the theory that they too can derive benefit from these unique circumstances. If the Fed keeps handing out money for bankers to invest and Congress stops handing out money for consumers to spend, those stocks will continue to benefit and outperform.

