MONETA shareholders approve capital increase for Air Bank deal

Jason Hovet Reuters
Published

MONETA Money Bank shareholders approved a planned capital increase to finance the Czech lender's 25.9 billion crown ($1.16 billion) acquisition of Air Bank from investment group PPF.

The general meeting had earlier backed the proposed acquisition as MONETA and its top shareholder PPF seek to build a Czech banking champion aimed at retail and small-business customers.

($1 = 22.4090 Czech crowns)

