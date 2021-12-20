MONETA shareholders approve capital increase for Air Bank deal

PRAGUE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR shareholders approved a planned capital increase to finance the Czech lender's 25.9 billion crown ($1.16 billion) acquisition of Air Bank from investment group PPF.

The general meeting had earlier backed the proposed acquisition as MONETA and its top shareholder PPF seek to build a Czech banking champion aimed at retail and small-business customers.

($1 = 22.4090 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.