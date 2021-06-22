MONETA shareholders approve Air Bank deal, to vote on share increase

PRAGUE, June 22 (Reuters) - Czech lender MONETA Money Bank's MONET.PR extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday, in the first of two crucial votes, approved the acquisition of smaller rival Air Bank and other assets from the bank's biggest shareholder, PPF.

Shareholders were set to also vote on a share increase that would boost investor PPF's stake in MONETA to around 55% from 29.9%, as part of the 25.9 billion crown ($1.2 billion) deal.

($1 = 21.4730 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.