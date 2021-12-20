MONETA shareholders approve Air Bank acquisition, still to vote on capital increase

Jason Hovet. Reuters
Published

MONETA Money Bank shareholders backed the Czech lender's 25.9 billion crown ($1.16 billion) acquisition of smaller rival Air Bank from investment group PPF at a general meeting on Monday.

The shareholder meeting was still due to vote a capital increase to finance the deal.

