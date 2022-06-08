MONETA shareholder considers lifting stake to up to 20% -report

PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - One of MONETA Money Bank's MONET.PR largest shareholders is "seriously" considering lifting his stake in the Czech lender but does not rule out any options of what to do with his shareholding after investment group PPF walked away from a potential merger, he told news website Seznam Zpravy.

"The decision by PPF is a game changer that puts us into a new situation," Czech investor Pavel Tykac, whose Manecomte investment vehicle holds 6.7%, said in an interview with the website.

"I can't exclude any option... We are seriously considering raising our stake to 20%," he said, adding he had already gained regulatory approval for such a step.

PPF and MONETA walked away from a 25.9 billion crown ($1.12 billion) deal to combine their lending assets last month, terminating a plan to create bank to compete with some of the biggest groups in the Czech market.

($1 = 23.1300 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)

