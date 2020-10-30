Moneta Money CEO says second wave of coronavirus will be more challenging

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is "more challenging" for Moneta Money Bank than the first wave in the spring, the Czech Republic lender's CEO said on Friday.

Tomas Spurny said the bank expects a decrease in demand for its credit products and its non-performing loans portfolio to worsen because some clients will be unable to meet their obligations.

