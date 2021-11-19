MONETA Money Bank shares jump after revamped $1.2 bln deal for PPF's Air Bank

PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shares in MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR jumped 4% to a record high on Friday after the Czech lender revamped financing conditions for a proposed 25.9 billion crown ($1.2 billion) acquisition of banking assets from its largest shareholder PPF.

MONETA shares were up 3.6% at 92.50 crowns at 0811 GMT, off a high of 93 crowns hit at the open.

($1 = 22.2770 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Evans)

