MONETA Money Bank shares jump after revamped $1.2 bln deal for PPF's Air Bank

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published

Shares in MONETA Money Bank jumped 4% to a record high on Friday after the Czech lender revamped financing conditions for a proposed 25.9 billion crown ($1.2 billion) acquisition of banking assets from its largest shareholder PPF.

PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shares in MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR jumped 4% to a record high on Friday after the Czech lender revamped financing conditions for a proposed 25.9 billion crown ($1.2 billion) acquisition of banking assets from its largest shareholder PPF.

MONETA shares were up 3.6% at 92.50 crowns at 0811 GMT, off a high of 93 crowns hit at the open.

($1 = 22.2770 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Evans)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More