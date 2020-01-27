Moneta CEO says bank may contribute 30 % of earnings to national development fund - daily Lidove Noviny

Moneta Money Bank may contribute 30% percent of its full-year profit to the national development fund being set up by the government to help finance infrastructure investment by private capital, Chief Executive Tomas Spurny told daily Lidove Noviny on Monday.
