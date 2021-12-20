MONETA and PPF seek shareholder backing for $1.2 bln Air Bank deal

PRAGUE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR shareholders will give their final verdict on Monday for the Czech bank's proposed 25.9 billion crown ($1.15 billion) deal for Air Bank to build a new domestic champion.

The shareholders had previously backed the acquisition of Air Bank, which is owned by MONETA's biggest stakeholder PPF, but rejected a share issue to finance the deal and give PPF majority control.

If the deal goes through, it would propel MONETA, the sixth-biggest Czech bank, into the top tier of the country's lenders.

Under revamped terms of the deal, MONETA will seek approval for a share issue open to all shareholders, giving no certainty that investment group PPF can lift its close to 30% stake to majority ownership.

The new terms have been better received by analysts and investment advisory firms such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which recommended that shareholders approve the deal.

PPF was founded by late Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, who died in March in a helicopter crash on a ski trip in Alaska, and holds assets worth 40 billion euros ($45 billion) in various sectors spanning from North America to Europe and Asia.

It is seeking to merge its 11-year-old Air Bank business, the Czech and Slovak units of global consumer lender Home Credit and peer-to-peer lender Zonky with MONETA to create a bank with a customer base of 2.5 million, almost quarter of the Czech population.

The combined entity would target annual net profit of at least 8.5 billion crowns from 2024.

If shareholders approve the deal terms on Monday, MONETA aims to launch a two-round share issue in May, with the first round offered at 82 crowns a share, a discount to closing levels before the new deal was announced last month.

PPF has agreed to take up unsubscribed shares, providing a backstop, while the group would also have to launch a mandatory offer after crossing the 30% shareholding threshold.

($1 = 22.4370 Czech crowns)

($1 = 0.8884 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by David Goodman)

