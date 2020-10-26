Monero Reaches 2-Year High, Taking YTD Gain to 200%
The privacy-centric monero (XMR) continues to rally despite lingering regulatory concerns.
- The cryptocurrency rose to $139 early Monday, the highest level since September 2018, according to data compiled on the CoinDesk 20.
- At press time, monero was changing hands at $135, up 200% on a year-to-date basis.
- Monero has rallied by over 50% the past seven weeks.
- A month ago, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced a bounty to anyone who can develop solutions to trace monero’s transactions.
- “The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants the same level of insight [into monero] as they have over digital dollars in bank accounts; however, cryptographers and researchers are always going to be one step ahead on privacy,” the protocol’s maintainer, Riccardo "Fluffypony" Spagni, told CoinDesk.
- The European Union’s law enforcement agency Europol cited popular privacy-enhancing cryptocurrency wallets and other technologies as “top threats” in Europol’s “2020 Internet Organized Crime Threat Assessment” published earlier this month.
- Regulatory scrutiny has likely garnering more attention for monero amid an upward-trending broader market.
- “Speculators, algorithmic traders look to have fueled the price rally,” David Jevans, CEO of blockchain forensics firm CipherTrace, told CoinDesk earlier this month.
Also read: Cryptographers Are Always Going to Be ‘One Step Ahead’ of Regulators: Monero’s Spagni
Related Stories
- Number of Bitcoin ‘Whale’ Addresses at Highest Since Autumn 2016
- First Mover: As Bitcoin Tops $13K, Analyst Explains How Blockchain Gives Clues on Next Move
- First Mover: The FOMO Takes Over as PayPal Play Sparks Bitcoin Rally to $13K
- Back at $13K: Bitcoin Unfazed by Profit Takers After Rise to 2020 High
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Pornhub Adds Bitcoin and Litecoin Payments for Premium Content
- UK-Listed Firm Mode Putting Up to 10% of Cash Reserves Into Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Price Closes Above $13K for First Time Since January 2018, Driven by a Flurry of Good News
- Fidelity Report Says Bitcoin’s Market Cap is ‘Drop in the Bucket’ of Potential