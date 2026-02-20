Moneco Advisors Buys $18 Million of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Key Points

Moneco Advisors purchased 879,651 shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) in the fourth quarter.

This increased the firm's stake by approximately $18 million over the third quarter.

The position totaled 1.5% of reported assets under management (AUM).

Moneco's position in BSCW had a value of $19.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

BSCW remains outside the firm's top five holdings.

Moneco Advisors bought more shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) , as disclosed in its fourth-quarter SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Feb. 4, 2026, SEC filing, Moneco Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 879,651 shares. The transaction increased the position’s value by roughly $18 million from the previous quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $19.1 million, reflecting the combined effect of share additions and price changes.

What else to know

BSCW now accounts for 1.5% of Moneco’s reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SGOV: $67.5 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPYM: $41.9 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPYV: $39.5 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IWY: $37.8 million (3.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $35.5 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of Feb. 4, 2026, shares were priced at $20.83, with a one-year return of 8.3%.

Over the last year, BSCW underperformed the S&P 500 by 7.1 percentage points as of Feb. 4, 2026.

Dividend yield stood at 4.8% as of Feb. 4, 2026; shares were 3.8% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value Market value $1.4 billion Dividend Yield 4.81% Price (as of market close 2/4/26) $20.83 1-Year Total Return 8.3%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2032, providing a defined maturity target for investors.

The portfolio is composed primarily of high-quality corporate bonds, with at least 80% of assets allocated to index securities, offering exposure to a diversified set of issuers within a single maturity year.

The ETF is structured as a non-diversified fund.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) offers targeted exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2032, enabling investors to align portfolio duration with specific investment horizons. The fund's defined maturity structure provides a predictable cash flow profile and can be used for laddering strategies or liability matching. By tracking a transparent index and maintaining a disciplined allocation to high-quality bonds, BSCW delivers a blend of income and principal preservation for investors seeking fixed-income solutions with a known end date.

What this transaction means for investors

There are several reasons investment managers will buy more shares of certain assets in any given quarter. These firms typically manage other clients’ money, so inflows and outflows of funds can affect buy-and-sell decisions for individual assets.

In this case, Moneco Advisors was buying more of many positions in the quarter. It added to its largest positions in the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) and other index funds. BSCW was a smaller position, accounting for just 1.5% of the 13F’s reported assets.

Buying bond funds could pay off if interest rates fall in 2026. The Federal Reserve cut rates twice last year, and with signs of deflation emerging, there could be more rate cuts this year. Some institutional investors are now buying bonds to lock in higher yields, anticipating lower rates later in the year.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and iShares Trust - iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

