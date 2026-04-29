Mondrian Dumps 5.5 Million Yum China Shares Worth $284.6 Million

Key Points

Mondrian sold 5,496,699 shares of Yum China; estimated transaction value is $284.58 million based on the first quarter's average price.

The quarter-end position value fell by $720.68 million, reflecting both trading activity and changes in share price.

This transaction represents a 4.3% change in the fund's reportable assets under management.

After the trade, Mondrian held 2,357,499 shares valued at $908.58 million.

Yum China now accounts for 13.6% of the fund's 13F AUM, meaning it remains Mondrian's top holding.

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On April 29, 2026, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC).

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 29, 2026, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) by 5,496,699 shares. The estimated value of the transaction is $284.58 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter. At quarter end, the fund held 2,357,499 shares valued at $908.58 million, down from its previous holding.

What else to know

This was a sell, leaving Yum China at 13.6% of Mondrian's reportable U.S. equity AUM after the trade.

Top five holdings post-filing: NYSE: YUMC: $908.58 million (14% of AUM) NYSE: GSK: $275.25 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE: LYG: $260.90 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: SAN: $251.91 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSE: SONY: $251.49 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of April 28, 2026, shares were priced at $47.34, up 1.5% over the past year, lagging the S&P 500 by 27.6 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $11.29 billion Net income (TTM) $946.00 million Dividend yield 2.09% Price (as of market close April 28, 2026) $47.34

Company snapshot

Offers quick-service and casual dining through brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Lavazza, and others, focusing on chicken, pizza, hot pot, coffee, and ready meals.

Generates revenue primarily from company-operated and franchised restaurants, as well as e-commerce sales via the V-Gold Mall platform.

Targets mass-market consumers across China, operating over 12,000 restaurants in approximately 1,700 cities.

The company leverages a multi-brand portfolio and scalable platform to capture consumer demand across diverse food categories in China.

What this transaction means for investors

Mondrian’s sale of most of its Yum China holdings may create more questions than answers for investors.

Indeed, the company likely saw an opportunity in taking Yum’s restaurant brands into China, a market with over 1.4 billion people. Interestingly, it also held Yum China shares purchased in both New York and Hong Kong, with the recent sale unloading all shares in the U.S. and some in Hong Kong.

As previously mentioned, it unloaded the majority of its Yum China stake in the first quarter of 2026. However, despite that sale, it remains its largest holding at around 14% of Mondrian’s portfolio.

The stock had traded in a range, and that could indicate some possible frustration with the stock. The stock’s price also spiked to a peak of more than $58 per share in Q1 before retreating, so it is possible Mondrian used that as a selling opportunity.

Nonetheless, even with the sale, Yum Brands is almost 14% of Mondrian’s portfolio, making it the only holding to make up a double-digit percentage of the portfolio. That percentage may indicate that the fund still has faith in Yum China’s growth despite this massive share sale.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GSK and Lloyds Banking Group Plc and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $47.50 calls on Yum China and short January 2027 $52.50 calls on Yum China. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.