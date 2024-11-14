Mondo TV Shows Financial Turnaround in 2024

Mondo TV SpA (IT:MTV) has released an update.

Mondo TV S.p.A reported a turnaround in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a positive EBIT of 0.5 million euros compared to a loss in 2023, alongside a decrease in net debt and an increase in net equity. Despite revenues remaining steady, the company benefited from its strategic focus on cost reduction and market concentration, particularly in EMEA and Southeast Asia. The group’s improved financial health indicates potential for continued growth amidst ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

