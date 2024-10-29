News & Insights

Mondo TV France Partners with Giochi Preziosi for Grisù Toys

October 29, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Mondo TV SpA (IT:MTV) has released an update.

Mondo TV France has finalized a partnership with European toy giant Giochi Preziosi to launch a toy line for the animated series Grisù, with products hitting the Italian market from mid-November 2024. This collaboration is expected to boost Mondo TV’s business as the series is currently aired on RAI YOYO and will coincide with a Grisù musical tour across Italy. Mondo TV is a leading Italian group in the production and distribution of animated content.

