Mondo TV France Partners with Giochi Preziosi for Grisù Toys

Mondo TV SpA (IT:MTV) has released an update.

Mondo TV France has finalized a partnership with European toy giant Giochi Preziosi to launch a toy line for the animated series Grisù, with products hitting the Italian market from mid-November 2024. This collaboration is expected to boost Mondo TV’s business as the series is currently aired on RAI YOYO and will coincide with a Grisù musical tour across Italy. Mondo TV is a leading Italian group in the production and distribution of animated content.

For further insights into IT:MTV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.