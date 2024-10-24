Mondo TV France Expands Licensing with Ravensburger

Mondo TV France SA (IT:MTVFR) has released an update.

Mondo TV France has renewed its licensing agreement with Ravensburger Srl to further develop the successful Barbiere Pasticciere brand, aiming to expand its business opportunities and expectations for future growth. The company, known for producing animated television series, continues to capitalize on its strategic partnerships to enhance its market presence.

