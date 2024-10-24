News & Insights

Stocks

Mondo TV France Expands Licensing Deal with Ravensburger

October 24, 2024 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mondo TV SpA (IT:MTV) has released an update.

Mondo TV SpA has extended its licensing agreement with Ravensburger Srl, enhancing the development of the “Barbiere Pasticciere” brand through its subsidiary Mondo TV France. This move is expected to drive further business growth, leveraging the brand’s success on Italian national networks and solidifying partnerships in the sector. The renewal is set to bolster Mondo TV’s position in the European market for animated series and related sectors.

For further insights into IT:MTV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.