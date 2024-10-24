Mondo TV France Expands Licensing Deal with Ravensburger

Mondo TV SpA (IT:MTV) has released an update.

Mondo TV SpA has extended its licensing agreement with Ravensburger Srl, enhancing the development of the “Barbiere Pasticciere” brand through its subsidiary Mondo TV France. This move is expected to drive further business growth, leveraging the brand’s success on Italian national networks and solidifying partnerships in the sector. The renewal is set to bolster Mondo TV’s position in the European market for animated series and related sectors.

For further insights into IT:MTV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.