Is MONDI PLC UNS (MONDY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MONDI PLC UNS (MONDY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MONDI PLC UNS is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 233 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MONDI PLC UNS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MONDY's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MONDY has moved about 10.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 9.2% on average. This means that MONDI PLC UNS is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA). The stock has returned 87.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Vizsla Silver Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, MONDI PLC UNS is a member of the Paper and Related Products industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #225 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.1% this year, meaning that MONDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Vizsla Silver Corp. however, belongs to the Mining - Silver industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #13. The industry has moved +26% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track MONDI PLC UNS and Vizsla Silver Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

