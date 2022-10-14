Mondi Plc Q3 Underlying EBITDA From Cont. Ops. Excl. Russian Operations Up 55%

(RTTNews) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) reported that its third quarter underlying EBITDA from continuing operations excluding Russian operations was 450 million euros, up 55% from last year. The Group noted that higher average selling prices and overall volume growth more than offset significant cost pressures.

Mondi plc said its 1 billion euros expansionary capital investment programme is progressing well, and expects these projects to deliver mid-teen returns when in full operation.

Looking forward, the Group is confident that it will continue to demonstrate resilience and deliver a year of good progress.

