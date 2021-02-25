Mondi Plc FY Underlying EBITDA Declines; Group Revenue Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) reported pretax profit of 770 million euros for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 1.10 billion euros, previous year. Earnings per share in euro cents was 120.0 compared to 167.6. Underlying EBITDA was 1.35 billion euros, a decline of 18 percent. Underlying earnings per share in euro cents was 129.3 compared to 171.1.

Fiscal year 2020 Group revenue was 6.66 billion euros compared to 7.27 billion euros, previous year.

The Board has recommended a final 2020 dividend of 41.00 euro cents per share. The final dividend, together with the interim dividend, amount to a total dividend for the year of 60.00 euro cents per share, an increase of 5% on the 2019 total dividend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.