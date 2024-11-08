News & Insights

Mondi plc Executives Boost Holdings Through Share Plan

Mondi plc (GB:MNDI) has released an update.

Mondi plc has announced recent transactions involving its Share Incentive Plan, allowing employees, including top executives, to acquire ordinary shares. The plan enables employees to purchase shares through salary deductions and receive additional matching shares at no cost, reflecting a robust strategy to align staff interests with company performance. These latest transactions were executed for directors Andrew King and Mike Powell at the London Stock Exchange.

