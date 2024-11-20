Mondi plc Director Joins Rotork Board

Mondi plc (GB:MNDI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mondi plc announces that its independent non-executive director, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, has been appointed to the board of Rotork plc as a non-executive director. This move highlights Mondi’s strategic emphasis on leadership influence within the industry, further solidifying its presence in the global market.

For further insights into GB:MNDI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.