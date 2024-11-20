News & Insights

Stocks

Mondi plc Director Joins Rotork Board

November 20, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mondi plc (GB:MNDI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mondi plc announces that its independent non-executive director, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, has been appointed to the board of Rotork plc as a non-executive director. This move highlights Mondi’s strategic emphasis on leadership influence within the industry, further solidifying its presence in the global market.

For further insights into GB:MNDI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.