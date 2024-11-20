Mondi plc Director Joins Rotork Board

Mondi plc (GB:MNDI) has released an update.
Mondi plc announces that its independent non-executive director, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, has been appointed to the board of Rotork plc as a non-executive director. This move highlights Mondi’s strategic emphasis on leadership influence within the industry, further solidifying its presence in the global market.
