Mondi plc Debuts €500 Million Eurobond

Mondi plc has announced the successful launch of a €500 million Eurobond with an 8-year maturity and a coupon rate of 3.75%, aimed at bolstering the company’s liquidity and extending its debt maturity profile. The bond, part of Mondi’s Euro Medium Term Note program and rated Baa1 and A- by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s respectively, will be listed on the London Stock Exchange. The proceeds will support general corporate purposes, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on sustainable packaging and paper solutions.

