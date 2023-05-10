Mondi (LSE:MNDI) Price Target Decreased by 7.19% to 1,537.27

The average one-year price target for Mondi (LSE:MNDI) has been revised to 1,537.27 / share. This is an decrease of 7.19% from the prior estimate of 1,656.37 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,090.80 to a high of 1,785.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.59% from the latest reported closing price of 1,285.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondi. This is an increase of 284 owner(s) or 1,893.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDI is 0.28%, an increase of 154.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.53% to 55,465K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,392K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDI by 5.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,698K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,606K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDI by 4.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,628K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDI by 5.01% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 2,337K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing an increase of 21.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDI by 23.49% over the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 2,069K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDI by 5.14% over the last quarter.

