Mondi (LSE:MNDI) Price Target Decreased by 17.26% to 1,153.78

The average one-year price target for Mondi (LSE:MNDI) has been revised to 1,153.78 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 17.26% from the prior estimate of 1,394.42 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 848.40 GBX to a high of 1,575.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.69% from the latest reported closing price of 863.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondi. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDI is 0.22%, an increase of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 62,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,340K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,271K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDI by 16.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,930K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDI by 2.02% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 3,354K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDI by 14.26% over the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 3,116K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,878K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDI by 14.96% over the last quarter.

