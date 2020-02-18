Mondi Appoints Andrew King As Group CEO, Succeeding Peter Oswald - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Packaging and paper group Mondi Plc. (MNDI.L) said Tuesday that Andrew King, Group Chief Financial Officer and a director of the company, will be appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer or CEO with effect from 1 April 2020.

Andrew will succeed Peter Oswald who, as previously announced on 10 January 2020, will step down as CEO and leave the company on 31 March 2020.

Andrew has 17 years of experience within Mondi in various strategy, business development and finance leadership roles.

Mondi said it will immediately commence a formal process to recruit Andrew's successor as CFO, and will include external as well as internal candidates.

