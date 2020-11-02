Mondelz International Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mondelz International, Inc. (MDLZ) Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.12 billion or $0.78 per share, down from $1.43 billion or $0.98 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.63 per share, flat on a constant-currency basis, primarily driven by operating gains offset by unfavorable taxes.

Revenues rose to $6.67 billion from $6.36 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.62 per share on revenues of $6.48 billion.

