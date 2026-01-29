Mondelez's Q4 Earnings on Deck: What to Expect From MDLZ Stock?

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ is likely to witness top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.3 billion, indicating a 7.4% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 70 cents per share, which suggests 7.7% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. MDLZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Mondelez International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Mondelez International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mondelez International, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence MDLZ’s Upcoming Results

Mondelez has been focusing on disciplined execution across its core snacking categories, supported by sustained brand investment and refined commercial strategies. The company has been actively adjusting pricing, pack architecture and promotional activity to better align with consumer affordability, which is expected to help stabilize demand following earlier pressure.



While consumer behavior remains value-oriented, Mondelez benefits from a diversified portfolio spanning everyday snacks, premium offerings and adjacent better-for-you categories. Ongoing mix optimization, innovation and increased participation across channels such as e-commerce, club and value retail are likely to support overall performance. Emerging markets remain an important growth driver, backed by distribution expansion and strong brand positions, though near-term trends vary by region.



From a profitability standpoint, the fourth quarter is expected to benefit from improving cost dynamics. Management has indicated that inflationary pressures peaked earlier in the year, allowing pricing actions, productivity initiatives and supply-chain efficiencies to flow through more effectively. Combined with disciplined cost control, these factors are expected to support improved bottom-line performance in the upcoming quarter.

Earnings Whispers for MDLZ

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mondelez International this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Mondelez International carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of +0.47%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Estee Lauder Companies EL currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.62% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $4.22 billion, which indicates 5.3% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Estee Lauder’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 83 cents, which implies 33.9% growth year over year. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.6%, on average.



Tyson Foods TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $14.1 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly earnings per share of $1.01 implies a decline of 11.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.6%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $639.2 million, which indicates a surge of 92.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 19 cents, which implies a 35.7% increase year over year. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 42.9%, on average.

