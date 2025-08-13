Is Mondelez's Pricing Power Enough to Offset Cocoa Cost Surge?

Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) entered the second quarter of 2025 facing intense cocoa cost inflation, but its pricing power played a pivotal role. Organic net revenues rose 5.6%, fueled by a 7.1 percentage point contribution from pricing, while volume/mix slipped 1.5%. Chocolate, in particular, saw significant price increases and revenue growth management moves that landed largely as planned.

Yet even with strong pricing execution, adjusted gross profit margin contracted 680 basis points year over year to 33.7%, due to higher raw material, transportation costs and unfavorable product mix. Management reaffirmed that 2025 adjusted EPS will decline roughly 10% at constant currency, citing cocoa inflation as the key driver.

Mondelez is implementing another round of incremental pricing in North America. Rather than targeting only cocoa-intensive products, the company is applying more limited increases broadly across its portfolio, while protecting key formats that consumers favor. It has also introduced multi-wave pricing actions in major emerging markets, including new price points in India and Brazil.

On the cost side, Mondelez is seeing material relief in cocoa butter prices, which have dropped to about half last year’s peak levels. However, cocoa bean prices remain historically high. Favorable West African crop conditions and strong pod counts point to easing into 2026, and despite low industry stock levels, management expects cocoa prices to eventually decline sooner or later.

Mondelez’s global presence and brand portfolio are supporting efforts to offset higher cocoa costs through pricing, though margins remain constrained. A full recovery in profitability will depend on a combination of pricing actions and easing input costs over time.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 9.2% in the past month compared with the industry’s 3.5% decline. MDLZ has also underperformed the broader Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 0.2% and 2.1%, respectively, during the same period.

Mondelez currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 19.02 compared with the industry average of 15.59 and the sector’s 17.19. This valuation places the stock at a premium relative to peers, indicating broader market expectations around its business stability and ability to navigate current cost and demand dynamics.

The positive sentiment surrounding MDLZ is reflected in the upward revisions in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. In the past 30 days, the consensus estimate has moved up a cent to $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year and by 2 cents to $3.35 for the next fiscal year.



