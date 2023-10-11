Mondelez's (MDLZ) Latest Innovation Focuses on Key Categories

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ has proven its dedication to strengthening its core chocolate and biscuit categories time and again through prudent acquisitions, divestitures and relevant innovation. The company is taking steps to develop one of its most loved chocolate brands, Toblerone, with groundbreaking formats in core markets, thereby concretizing its new brand signature “Never Square.”



The company’s Toblerone brand is reinforcing the latest positioning with substantial investments in top-tier product offerings, effective marketing and promotional efforts and an extended distribution network. The brand’s revamped style includes new premium offerings like Toblerone Truffles, Tiny Toblerone and other gifting options.



Given the burgeoning demand for premium chocolates, the company is intensifying its efforts in this market segment by introducing an array of new Toblerone products.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fueling Core Categories

The company’s core categories — chocolates and biscuits — have historically depicted resilience to economic downturns and pricing actions. Consumers in developed countries consider chocolates and biscuits as affordable indulgences and one of the most-valued snacking products. Both these categories registered double-digit growth in the second quarter.



Management is focused on expanding these categories and expects solid volume momentum for both these categories as it moves forward in 2023. The company has undertaken several acquisitions in this regard. The acquisition of Ricolino (completed in the third quarter of 2023) is expected to double the size of MDLZ's Mexican operations, and the purchase of Clif Bar (in August 2022) has bolstered the company's market presence. These acquisitions made meaningful contributions to net revenues in the second quarter of 2023.



Additionally, the integration of Chipita S.A. and Grenade (in 2022) underscores Mondelez's commitment to expanding its product offerings. The company's acquisition spree, further underlined by Gourmet Food Holdings and Hu Master Holdings, has diversified its portfolio and enhanced its distribution capabilities.



Meanwhile, Mondelez is committed to increasing its focus on areas with higher growth potential through meaningful divestitures. On Oct 2, the company concluded the divestiture of its developed-market gum business in the United States, Canada and Europe (excluding Portugal) to Perfetti Van Melle Group. The divestiture marks another step toward MDLZ’s commitment to strengthening its core categories, including chocolates, biscuits and baked snacks.



Mondelez aims to generate 90% of its revenues from these core categories. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 14.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.5%.

3 Appetizing Picks

Lamb Weston LW, which offers frozen potato products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LW delivered an earnings surprise of 46.2% in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 27.4% and 20.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Flowers Foods FLO emphasizes providing high-quality baked items. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial-year sales suggests growth of 6.7% from the year-ago period’s actuals. FLO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.6%, on average.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, a food and beverage product company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current fiscal-year sales suggests growth of 2.2% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.