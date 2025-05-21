Mondelez's Innovation & Brand Strength Fueling Long-Term Growth

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ is leading the future of snacking by creating memorable consumer experiences through smart brand investments, focused category strategies and innovation driven by what customers really want. Behind iconic names like Oreo, Cadbury, LU and Toblerone, Mondelez stays ahead by continuously evolving its product lineup to match changing tastes. With a wide range of chocolates, biscuits and baked snacks, and a strong push into both established and emerging markets, the company is well-positioned to deliver steady growth and long-term value for its shareholders.



Here is a closer look at the core strategies behind Mondelez’s continued success.

MDLZ Builds Momentum Through Core Brand Strength

Mondelez’s impressive performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was driven by strong pricing and demand across its flagship categories. Organic net revenues rose 3.1%, supported by a 6.6 percentage point gain from favorable pricing strategies. These results underscore the power of Mondelez’s brand portfolio and its ability to command pricing while maintaining consumer demand.



The company’s chocolate category delivered a 10.1% increase in the quarter, reflecting solid growth in both developed and emerging markets. The growth was broad-based across global and local brands, like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, Lacta, Cote d'Or, Freia, Marabou, and HU, all posting strong results.



Meanwhile, the biscuits and baked snacks portfolio saw growth supported by LU, 7DAYS, Prince, Club Social, Perfect Snacks and Grenade. Mondelez’s revenue growth management strategy, which includes localized pack sizes and pricing tiers, continues to be a key lever in capturing and retaining market share globally.

Innovation & Expansion Key to Mondelez’s Strategy

Innovation remains a cornerstone of Mondelez’s long-term strategy. The company is focused on expanding its product pipeline with inventive offerings that resonate with evolving consumer preferences. A standout example is the launch of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff bar, which quickly became the best-selling SKU in the United Kingdom. This success signals the beginning of a broader rollout strategy, with additional Biscoff-infused variants coming to Europe.



Mondelez is also scaling its distribution network across emerging markets. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expanded into more than 100,000 stores in emerging markets, fueling further volume growth and deepening market penetration in underdeveloped regions.

Final Words on MDLZ

Mondelez continues to build strong momentum through its iconic brands, strategic pricing and innovation-led growth. By focusing on core snacking categories, investing in consumer-centric product development and expanding the global footprint, MDLZ is effectively positioning itself for sustainable success. The company’s emphasis on health-conscious offerings and agile market execution strengthens its competitive edge in a dynamic global environment. In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 1.4%, outpacing the industry’s 3.7% decline.

