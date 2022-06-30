Mondelez's Enjoy Life recalls selected baked snacks products

US Markets
Enjoy Life Natural Brands, a unit of Mondelez International Inc, said on Thursday it had voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of a select list of baked snacks products due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

There have been no reports of injury or illness received so far by the company, it added.

