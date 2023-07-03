News & Insights

Mondelez voluntarily recalls two varieties of belVita biscuits in US

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 03, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - Mondelez International's MDLZ.O subsidiary has voluntarily recalled two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich biscuits in the U.S. over possible undeclared peanut in the products.

Mondelez Global LLC said on Monday that these products sold at retail stores nationwide may contain undeclared peanut resulting from cross-contact on its single manufacturing line.

However, no other belVita products or markets outside the U.S. were included in or affected by this action, the snack food company said.

Mondelez said there were three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to date related to these products.

The company said during an internal manufacturing inspection it became aware of the issue as it found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these biscuits.

The recall was being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Mondelez added.

