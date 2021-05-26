Mondelez to buy Greek snacking company Chipita for about $2 bln

May 26 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O said on Wednesday it would buy Greek food company Chipita S.A. for about $2 billion, as the Cadbury chocolate-maker expands its fast-growing snacking business.

Chipita, which houses croissant and baked snack brands, including 7Days, Chipicao and Fineti, brought in about $580 million in revenue last year and is also expected to help Mondelez grow its presence in the Central and Eastern European markets.

Mondelez has been building up its snacking portfolio to cash in on the surge in demand from people staying at home during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Earlier this year, Mondelez acquired Australian food company Gourmet Food Holdings, healthy snacks maker Hu Master Holdings and also bought a majority stake in UK protein bar and snack company Grenade.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.